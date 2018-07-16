Amazon's website, mobile app crash during Prime Day

The online retail giant is offering 36 hours of sales and hoping to generate $3.5 billion.
0:10 | 07/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon's website, mobile app crash during Prime Day
And Amazon's prime gate crash customers complained the company's website and apple went down just as its annual prime day sale got underway. Amazon offering 36 hours of deals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

