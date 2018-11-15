American tourist missing in Mexico

More
Family and friends of Patrick Braxton-Andrews said they've been told by authorities that he is dead.
0:15 | 11/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American tourist missing in Mexico
To be index news about an American teacher missing in central Mexico family and friends in North Carolina and now say they've been told Patrick fraction Anders is dead. Authorities telling them he was targeted while traveling in a remote area his body has not been found authorities have not officially confirmed his death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59231088,"title":"American tourist missing in Mexico","duration":"0:15","description":"Family and friends of Patrick Braxton-Andrews said they've been told by authorities that he is dead.","url":"/WNT/video/american-tourist-missing-mexico-59231088","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.