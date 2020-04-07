Now Playing: High heat in much of US on Independence Day

Now Playing: RV rentals at record highs

Now Playing: What to know as millions hit the road for holiday weekend

Now Playing: Summer travel safety

Now Playing: What hotels and rental homes are doing to keep guests safe

Now Playing: Millions expected to hit the road for Fourth of July

Now Playing: US finds itself off the list of countries allowed to enter Europe

Now Playing: Tri-state area extends list of states subject to quarantine requirements

Now Playing: Airlines begin to loosen social distancing rules

Now Playing: Vehicle navigates flooded road in Massachusetts

Now Playing: Arrest made in deadly street racing incident

Now Playing: Monster cloud of dust darkens southern skies

Now Playing: Severe thunderstorms hit Chicago area

Now Playing: Airlines booking to capacity

Now Playing: 2 major airlines go back to full capacity flights

Now Playing: Coronavirus surge poses threat to summer vacations

Now Playing: Splash Mountain to change amid controversy

Now Playing: Concerns about summer travel with rise in COVID-19 cases