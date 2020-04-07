Most Americans experiencing holiday weekend scorcher

More
A heat index above 90 degrees has been felt from coast to coast.
0:55 | 07/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Most Americans experiencing holiday weekend scorcher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"A heat index above 90 degrees has been felt from coast to coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71613041","title":"Most Americans experiencing holiday weekend scorcher","url":"/WNT/video/americans-experiencing-holiday-weekend-scorcher-71613041"}