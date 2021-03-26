Amusement park scare in central Florida

Two teenagers were stuck on the slingshot ride at Old Town in Kissimmee, Florida. Firefighters rescued the teens with ladders and authorities said one of the stabilizer cables broke.
0:19 | 03/26/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amusement park scare in central Florida
He amusement park scare in Central Florida two teenagers stock on the slingshot ride an old town suspended up there forty feet in the air. Firefighters using ladder trucks to get them down authorities say one of those stabilizer cables broke all slingshot rides in Florida. Are now shut down as a precaution.

