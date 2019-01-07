Transcript for Angels baseball pitcher dead at 27

that breaking news. The mysterious death of a major league baseball player. Tyler Skaggs found dead in his hotel room in Texas. He just pitched a game on Saturday. Chef was only 27 years old. ABC's Eva pilgrim has the details coming in. Reporter: Tonight, tragedy hitting major league baseball. Just hours ago, 27-year-old los Angeles angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room. Medics respond, medical energy. Hilton southlake town square. Reporter: Skaggs was in Dallas, his team going up against the Texas rangers. He had just pitched Saturday night. But this afternoon, police were called around 2:00 to his hotel. The pitcher, unresponsive. Possible death investigation. Reporter: Skaggs was pronounced DEPD at the scene. He leaves behind a wife he married just seven months ago. The angels releasing a statement, saying "Tyler has and always will be an important part of the angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his entire family during this devastating time." Support pouring in from his rivals. He wasn't a guy I enjoyed going up against. Obviously he gave all the teams I coached fits. Just awful to think that that's not going to be around anymore. Reporter: Tonight's angels/rangers game has been canceled. Police say they do not suspect any foul play. Cecilia? Okay, Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.