Anti-war protestor arrested after storming set of live Russian-state newscast

Marina Ovsyannikova was seen by millions holding a sign in English and Russian that read “No war.” Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny recognized her for her bravery.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live