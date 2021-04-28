Transcript for Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies of cancer

Finally tonight here, remembering Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins and his journey to the moon. Liftoff. We have a liftoff. Liftoff on Apollo 11. It was 52 years ago, Apollo 11 landing on the moon. That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and buzz aldrin stepping foot on the moon's surface. Mike Collins alone now in the command module. Michael Collins staying back. He was the command module pilot. We crew felt the weight of the world on our shoulders and we wanted to do the best we possibly could. He'd been asked over the years if he felt left out for not walking on the moon, too. As far as feeling left out or anything, not at all. I felt very much an equal partner with them. Today, Michael Collins' family revealing he has died at 90 years old after a battle with cancer, saying they are celebrating his life, his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, his wise perspective, gained both from looking back and Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deckf his fishing boat. Tonight, Michael Collins in his own words of his view of Earth. Beyond its size and its gloss, it's a fragile little tiny thing, beautiful, shiny though it may be, it's very fragile. He's been called the most experienced candidate on

