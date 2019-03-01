Apple stock plummets 10%, erasing more than $74B in value

More
CEO Tim Cook said that for the first time in 16 years, the company expected to miss its first quarter revenue projections by $5 billion.
1:49 | 01/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple stock plummets 10%, erasing more than $74B in value

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60147894,"title":"Apple stock plummets 10%, erasing more than $74B in value","duration":"1:49","description":"CEO Tim Cook said that for the first time in 16 years, the company expected to miss its first quarter revenue projections by $5 billion.","url":"/WNT/video/apple-stock-plummets-10-erasing-74b-60147894","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.