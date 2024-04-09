Arizona Supreme Court upholds state's near-total abortion ban

Arizona's Supreme Court has enforced a near-complete ban on abortion from 1864 to go into effect, allowing the procedure only when the mother's life is at risk.

April 9, 2024

