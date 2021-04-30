Transcript for Army finds Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by superior

Back here at home, the long awaited report in the death of Vanessa Guillen in Texas. The harassment is not linked to her murder, but the report brings new details about her suspected killer as well. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the army's long-awaited report into specialist Vanessa Guillen's disappearance and murder finding that she had indeed been sexually harassed by a superior, as her family has insisted from the start. The army admitting they failed. In the nearly 300-page report, the army revealing the 20-year-old was sexually harassed by that superior at ft. Hood on two occasions. Her mother Gloria remembering a conversation the two had months before she went missing. Reporter: Army investigators saying the harassment had no link to Guillen's murder allegedly by specialist Aaron Robinson. The report detailing how when investigators closed in on Robinson last June, poor communication by criminal investigators with enlisted soldiers enabled Robinson to flee their custody. He later killed himself. The army, however, saying that while Robinson did harass a different soldier, they found no credible evidence to conclude he had harassed Guillen or had any relationship with her outside of work. We as an army failed to protect specialist Guillen. Reporter: Today a total of 21 soldiers, including some senior officers in her brigade have been disciplined. And on the one year anniversary of Guillen's death, her family at the capitol. These tears that are coming out of my eyes are of sadness but mostly of frustration because a year later, nothing has been done. Stephanie Ramos joins us now live. Stephanie, what are we hearing from the lawyer for Vanessa Guillen's family after that army report? Reporter: Linsey, the attorney is criticizing the report but says it illustrates just how badly Vanessa's disappearance and murder for handled. The attorney says this is why the Guillen bill needs to be passed in congress to protect others. If the bill was passed sexual harassment would be criminalized under military law.

