Transcript for Army paratrooper mysteriously dies after holiday camping trip

We're going to turn to the investigation into the gruesome death of an army paratrooper from ft. Bragg. He disappeared during a memorial day camping trip with fellow soldiers on the outer banks. His dismembered body washing up days later and the key detail his family wants investigators to know tonight and news this evening that the army is now offering a $5,000 reward. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, weeks after his brutal killing, the grief-stricken family of slain army paratrooper Enrique roman-martinez demanding answers. It was so cruel what they did to him. Like why did they have to do that to him? Reporter: The 21-year-old mysteriously vanishing from a memorial day weekend camping trip with fellow ft. Bragg soldiers near south core banks, North Carolina. And when was the last time you saw him? So we all went to bed at 12:03, and that is the last time we saw him. Reporter: The army saying roman-martinez was last seen may 22nd wearing just blue shorts. His friends reporting him missing about 19 hours later. His phone and wallet left at the campsite. A week later his dismembered remains discovered washed up. His death ruled a homicide. His sister says something just doesn't add up. My brother can't see without his glasses, so for him to walk out in the middle of the night without his glasses, it's not likely. Reporter: The commanding general for the 82nd airborne division saying his unit is in mourning, writing, we will not stop in our pursuit to bring those responsible to justice. Age, David, army investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an apprehension and conviction in this case. All right, erielle reshef tonight, erielle, thank you.

