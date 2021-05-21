Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out

ABC News’ Juju Chang sat down with 65-year-old Vilma Kari, who was attacked by a man in New York City last month. President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Thursday.
2:45 | 05/21/21

Transcript for Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out

