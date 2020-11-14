4 astronauts set to make historic launch this weekend

More
Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will stay on the ISS for six months. Victor Glover will become the first Black astronaut to stay on the ISS on a long term mission.
1:17 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 astronauts set to make historic launch this weekend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will stay on the ISS for six months. Victor Glover will become the first Black astronaut to stay on the ISS on a long term mission.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74201627","title":"4 astronauts set to make historic launch this weekend","url":"/WNT/video/astronauts-set-make-historic-launch-weekend-74201627"}