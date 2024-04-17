Attempt to repeal Arizona's 1864 abortion law blocked again

Arizona Republican lawmakers again denied a bill to repeal an 1864 law that bans almost all types of abortion and was upheld by the state's Supreme Court.

April 17, 2024

