Attorney General on race and policing, vote by mail

William Barr speaks to ABC News’ Pierre Thomas about the idea that black men are “treated with extra suspicion” by police and addressed the removal of protesters for a White House photo-op.
2:46 | 07/08/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorney General on race and policing, vote by mail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

