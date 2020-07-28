Transcript for Attorney General William Barr clashes with lawmakers

In the meantime, we turn next to the heated confrontation on capitol hill today. Troerns William Barr testifying before the house judiciary committee, facing accusations that he lacks Independence from the president and the white house. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight, attorney general William Barr under attack. In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president. Reporter: For the first time, taking questions from the house judiciary committee. Barr under fire on several Democrats accusing him of trying to help the president in his re-election campaign. Sending law enforcement to democratic-led cities. Yes or no, have you discussed the president's re-election campaign with the president or with any white house official or any surrogate of the president? Well, I'm not going to get into my discussions with the president. Is but I've made it clear that I would like to pick the cities based on law enforcement needs and based on neutral criteria. Reporter: Barr saying the violence in Portland justifies federal action. What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called protests. It is by any objective measure an assault on the government of the United States. Reporter: Republicans helping Barr make his case. Are peaceful protests violent, Mr. Attorney general? No. Do they destroy businesses? No. Do peaceful protests injure officers? No. Reporter: Democrats were not having it, accusing Barr of a double standard. There is a real discrepancy on how you react when white men with swastikas storm a government building with guns, there is no need for the president, quote, activate you, because they're getting the president's personal agenda done. Reporter: And with 98 days until the election, Barr also pressed about election interference. Is it ever appropriate, sir, for the president to solicit or accept foreign assistance in an Depends on what the assistance is. Is it ever appropriate for a president to accept or solicit foreign assistance of any kind in his or her election? No, it's not appropriate. And Pierre Thomas with us I know there was another moment today that made news. Attorney general Barr paid his respects to the late representative John Lewis and then later congressman Cedric Richmond had this to say. The one thing that you have in common with your two predecessors, both attorney general sessions and attorney general Whitaker, is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no black people. That, sir, is systematic racism. That is exactly what John Lewis spent his life fighting. And so I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words. And you should really keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the department of justice's mouth. Pierre, did the attorney general respond to the Louisiana congressman? Reporter: David, it was dramatic, but he chose not to respond to Richmond's comments. David? Pierre Thomas, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.