-
Now Playing: Deadly explosion at California day spa wasn't an accident, officials say
-
Now Playing: Authorities believe explosive package caused fatal blast
-
Now Playing: 2 Texas transgender women dead within a week of each other
-
Now Playing: Man threatens to report Spanish-speaking women
-
Now Playing: Duo comes up with vision to address discarded plastic water bottles in Flint
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating deadly office explosion make arrest
-
Now Playing: 12-year police veteran in critical condition after neck stabbing
-
Now Playing: National Guard forced to pull back from checkpoints on Hawaii's big island
-
Now Playing: 2 killed, several injured after school bus collides with dump truck
-
Now Playing: NYC lawyer caught on video making racist rant faces backlash
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to drench the East
-
Now Playing: New York leaders move to get lawyer caught in viral video anti-immigrant rant disbarred
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, some critically hurt after school bus full of 5th-graders slams off highway
-
Now Playing: Massive wedding card to royals on display in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders top aide discusses 2020
-
Now Playing: Sanders doubles down on Trump's MS-13 remarks
-
Now Playing: Video shows alligator put up a fight during capture in front of South Carolina home
-
Now Playing: College graduate gets surprise engagement during graduation
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain falling as evacuations underway near volcano
-
Now Playing: Police called on black man returning merchandise to Hobby Lobby