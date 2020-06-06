Authorities search for man seen on video attacking young protester

Police have enlisted the public’s help to find a cyclist accused of attacking a young girl that put up Black Lives Matter posters at a park in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Authorities search for man seen on video attacking young protester

