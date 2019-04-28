Transcript for 'Avengers: Endgame' dominates worldwide box office

Finally tonight billion dollar blockbuster marbles avengers and game shatters box office records bringing in one point two billion dollars globally are its opening weekend. 350 million dollars just here at home here's ABC's Diana say. If the grand finale eleven years in the making. We can't finish this and avengers and game is ending on a high note. Blowing away box office records with an historic worldwide debut of one point two billion dollars. And here. Yeah. The records don't stop there and game also boast the biggest international debut effort. It's the first film to top 300 million dollars domestically on opening weekend Friday it marked the biggest single day for any film and then Saturday and Sunday. You guessed it. Biggest Saturday and biggest Sunday ever. We owe this to everyone who's not in this room trying. The demand is so high AMC theaters scrambled over the weekend to add 5000. Last minute US Showtime's like. Think the reason why you're seeing these kinds of numbers this consistency marvel now is a brand that consumers know. And they associated with a certain level of quality and that's pretty rare and and movies and avengers and game isn't just living up to box office heights. Fans and critics are loving it. It was amazing it was like a love letter to tell us this is great disgrace to fill all everything that we needed and anymore. So enjoy the show but as the popular hash tag we'll tell you don't spoil the and game. I have to say they'll ABC news. Those bullying game is right we take diet that report we thank you for watching I'm Tom Galveston your Q may first in the morning David's back here tomorrow have a great evening.

