3 Baltimore men freed after 36 years of imprisonment

More
Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were arrested on Thanksgiving Day in 1983 and falsely convicted of murdering a Baltimore teenager.
1:54 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 Baltimore men freed after 36 years of imprisonment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were arrested on Thanksgiving Day in 1983 and falsely convicted of murdering a Baltimore teenager.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67331277","title":"3 Baltimore men freed after 36 years of imprisonment","url":"/WNT/video/baltimore-men-freed-36-years-imprisonment-67331277"}