-
Now Playing: Wishing Tim Tebow a happy 33rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Tom Seaver’s remarkable career
-
Now Playing: Liam Payne confirms engagement on ‘GMA’: ‘We’re just really happy’
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Carole Baskin, AJ McLean, Nelly and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ cast exclusive interview
-
Now Playing: Tony Hawk re-releases his classic video games
-
Now Playing: Top tips for your beauty routine
-
Now Playing: Sir Kenneth Branagh and Elizabeth Debicki on their new movie, ‘Tenet’
-
Now Playing: New trailer for latest Bond movie, ‘No Time to Die,’ drops
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez opens up about mental health battle
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan sign streaming deal for documentaries, children’s programming
-
Now Playing: The royal couple makes deal with Netflix
-
Now Playing: Illusionist David Blaine soars above desert holding helium balloons
-
Now Playing: Lakers to face Rockets as NBA Playoffs shape up
-
Now Playing: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals family tested positive for COVID
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' stars preview the new season
-
Now Playing: Broadway performer’s pandemic pivot with a twist
-
Now Playing: Ledisi performs 'Stone' on 'Good Morning America'
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS': Chrishell Stause of 'Selling Sunset' and Nev Schulman of 'Catfish' join cast