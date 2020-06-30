Beach runoff fills Acapulco Bay

More
A now viral video showed an overhead view of sewage streaming into the water of the popular tourist location in Mexico.
0:16 | 06/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beach runoff fills Acapulco Bay
And the beach resort night near apple pull quote take a look at this sewage break pouring into the ocean. Problem may have been caused quite heavy rains and flooding in the area environmental authorities launching investigation. The pool who had improved the quality and speeches during a recent. Three month corona virus quarantine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":" A now viral video showed an overhead view of sewage streaming into the water of the popular tourist location in Mexico.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71544446","title":"Beach runoff fills Acapulco Bay ","url":"/WNT/video/beach-runoff-fills-acapulco-bay-71544446"}