Transcript for Bear attacks worker at a wildlife resort in Pennsylvania

Back now. Following a bear attack at a wildlife adventure resort in Pennsylvania. A worker leaving a safari tour was injured when a himalayan bear reached through the fence and bit the worker's arm. That worker med evaced to a trauma center. Erielle reshef with the details still coming in. Reporter: Tonight, that frightening encounter. Nemacolin woodlands resort. Person has been mauled, attacked by a bear. Reporter: A bear reaching through its enclosure, badly injuring a staff member at this popular Pennsylvania attraction. The nemacolin woodlands resort confirming during a guided safari tour, the himalayan bear pulled the associate towards it and bit the associate's arm. Employee has been bitten on her arm by a black bear. Reporter: Park officials saying they engaged the bear in order to release the arm and the associate was immediately extracted. The victim apparently standing between two levels of fencing at the time of the attack, treated on-site, then rushed by helicopter to a local trauma center. Tonight said to be stable and alert. Bears featured prominently among other wildlife in this nemacolin woodlands promotional video. On its website, the resort touting its one-and-a-half hour interactive tour, writing, don't forget the bear enclosure, where we hear the bears enjoy eating marshmallows. Management now reassuring that enclosure is completely secure. The resort tells me the bear has been on the grounds for nine years and will remain in its enclosure. Management says it's reviewing to determine the cause, and Tom, tonight we know the Pennsylvania game commission is also investigating.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.