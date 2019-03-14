Beto O'Rourke visits Iowa after announcing 2020 run for US president

More
Among Democrats, the former congressman, who lost a Texas Senate race and has no signature issue or proposal, has his doubters, but he's undeterred.
2:43 | 03/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beto O'Rourke visits Iowa after announcing 2020 run for US president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:43","description":"Among Democrats, the former congressman, who lost a Texas Senate race and has no signature issue or proposal, has his doubters, but he's undeterred.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"61694967","title":"Beto O'Rourke visits Iowa after announcing 2020 run for US president","url":"/WNT/video/beto-orourke-visits-iowa-announcing-2020-run-us-61694967"}