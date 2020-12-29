Biden accuses Trump administration of obstructing transition

President-elect Joe Biden said that President Trump’s administration has put national security at risk in its continued fight to overturn the election.
2:15 | 12/29/20

Transcript for Biden accuses Trump administration of obstructing transition

