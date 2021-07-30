Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium

The federal freeze on evictions is set to expire this weekend, but the Biden administration urged Congress on Thursday to expand the moratorium as the country grapples with the delta variant.
1:40 | 07/30/21

