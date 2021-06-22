Biden expected to fall short on COVID-19 vaccine sharing goal

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would ship 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June. Expected to fall short, officials announced a new global shot-sharing plan on Monday.
2:37 | 06/22/21

