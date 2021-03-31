Transcript for Biden outlines massive jobs and infrastructure plan

Late today, president Biden on his sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan. President Biden coming before the cameras just a short time ago, as well. Plans to fix 20,000 miles of roads, he says and more than 10,000 bridges. And the president saying he will create millions of jobs doing so. Raising taxes on the wealthy and corporate America to pay for it. He will face a political fight. Here's our senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Calling it a once in a generation opportunity, president Biden today kicking off his next big push, outlining a massive jobs and infrastructure plan. It's big, yes, it's bold, yes, and we can get it done. Reporter: The roughly $2 trillion plan includes $115 billion for roads and bridges. $100 billion to extend broadband access to 100% of the country. $180 billion for research and development, including a major clean-energy push. And $45 billion to replace every lead pipe in the U.S. By one estimate, it could create 2.3 million jobs by 2024. It will create millions of jobs. Good paying jobs. Reporter: The president touting that his plan would fix 20,000 miles of roads and over 10,000 bridges badly in need of repair. Bridges like the Brent Spence bridge over the Ohio river. One of the busiest trucking routes in the U.S., carrying more than $1 billion worth of freight every day. It now transports about twice as many vehicles a day as it was designed to handle. Our infrastructure is crumbling. We rank 13th in the world. Reporter: To pay for it all, a tax hike. Raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. And new penalties for companies that ship jobs overseas. And Biden has made clear he wants to raise taxes on the most wealthy, but promising those making less than $400,000 a year won't see their taxes go up. Now, this is going to be a tough sell on capitol hill. Republicans are not onboard. Leader Mitch Mcconnell calling this today a Trojan horse for a massive tax increase. And there are already cracks among Democrats. Tonight, some Progressives are saying this plan isn't big enough. With that 50/50 split in the senate, David, this is going to face a long road ahead. Mary Bruce tonight, thank you.

