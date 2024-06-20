Biden picks right-side podium for 1st debate, Trump will have the last word

Joe Biden won the coin toss and will be on the right side of the stage during the first debate. Donald Trump got to choose the order of closing statements and decided to have the last word.

June 20, 2024

