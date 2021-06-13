Transcript for Biden prepares for summit with Putin

moving on to the next leg of his European trip. The focus shifting from the g7 to the high-stakes summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. President Biden arriving in Brussels tonight. Before leaving the uk, the president and first lady paying a visit to the queen in Windsor castle. He is the 13th president to meet with the 95-year-old monarch. Earlier, at a press conference, the president called the g7 meetings extraordinary, collaborative, and productive. Also sharing his views on u.s./russia relations ahead of his meeting with Putin, now just days away. Here's Rachel Scott from Brussels. Reporter: Tonight, just days away from that high-stakes Geneva summit, president Biden says he agrees with Russian president Vladimir Putin on one thing -- u.s./russia relations are at a low point. Well, let me make it clear. I think he's right, it's at a low point. Reporter: The president preparing to come face-to-face with the man he once said had no soul. Planning to deliver a firm message on everything from cyber attacks to human rights. We're not looking for conflict. We are looking to resolve those actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms. Reporter: But unlike his predecessor, who refused to confront Putin publicly in 2017 -- I have president Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be. Reporter: Biden will not hold a joint press conference with the Russian leader. I know you don't doubt that I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns. And I will make clear my view of how that meeting turned out, and he'll make clear how -- from his perspective, how it turned out. But I don't want to get into being diverted by, did they shake hands? How far did they -- who talked the most? And the rest. Reporter: During the g7 summit, the president never mentioned trump by name. But making it clear his America first policies are over. The lack of participation in the past and full engagement was noticed significantly, not only by the leaders of those countries but by the people in the g7 countries. And America's back. Reporter: Today, g7 leaders presenting a united front. On issues ranging from climate change to the pandemic. But their plans to counter China's growing influence, brushed off by the Chinese embassy. Saying, "The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone." Tonight, president Biden landing in Brussels to meet with nato leaders. Before leaving the uk, surprising local leaders at a mass. Then the queen welcoming the Bidens with royal fanfare. The president reviewing the guard before private tea with her majesty. The queen has now met 13 U.S. Presidents, dating back to Truman. The president describing the queen as extremely gracious. Inviting her to the white house. She reminded me of my mother in terms of the look of her and the, you know, just the generosity. Reminded him of his mother. Rachel Scott is traveling with the president, in Brussels for the nato summit. The president was asked what's on the table for the talks with what did he say? Reporter: The Russian president is already trying to publicly negotiate a deal. Saying he would be willing to hand over cyber criminals if the United States did the same. The president saying that's a good sign of progress. But the white house making it clear, it is not an option. This is a high-stakes meeting, but the white house has low expectations. Linsey? Rachel, thank you. And David Muir will lead team coverage of president Biden's face-to-face meeting with Putin next Wednesday. Our coverage throughout the day on ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.