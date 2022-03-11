Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching act into law

President Joe Biden signed the act and makes lynching officially a federal hate crime. Emmett Till was 14 years old when he was brutally beaten and killed in Mississippi in 1955.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live