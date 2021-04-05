Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, announced Monday that they are ending their marriage of 27 years. They said they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
2:04 | 05/04/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

