Transcript for Birmingham mourns after missing toddler found dead

And in Birmingham, Alabama, tonight, the sad vigil just before we came on the air for the little girl, the 3-year-old they had been looking for, with prayers from across the nation. The body of Camille Mckinney was found more than a week after she was kidnapped from a birthday party while she was playing the police chief tonight there saying he wishes there was more they could have done. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami now. Reporter: Authorities who searched for the missing child for more than a week, say that the entire city of Birmingham tonight is in mourning. Her remains were found inside of a dumpster and they were recovered inside of a land field. Reporter: 3-year-old kamille Mckinney was last seen alive in this video from a security camera, where she's seen playing with another child outside a birthday party Saturday, October 12th. Police say that this man, who walks up to the children, is a suspect. He walks the children away, and the 3-year-old, known to friends and family as cupcake, is never seen again. I really wish there was something more that we could have done. Reporter: This blue SUV, seen on surveillance video leaving the scene, led the police to these two people. They were arrested on unrelated charges and tonight, the district attorney's office say both will be charged with murder. Police underline the two people they have in custody have no connection or relation to the child's family. David? Steve, thank you.

