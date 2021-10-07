Blind swimmer focused on Olympic gold

More
Anastasia Pagonis, 17, shattered two world records for the 400-meter freestyle while qualifying for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
1:46 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blind swimmer focused on Olympic gold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Anastasia Pagonis, 17, shattered two world records for the 400-meter freestyle while qualifying for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78775185","title":"Blind swimmer focused on Olympic gold","url":"/WNT/video/blind-swimmer-focused-olympic-gold-78775185"}