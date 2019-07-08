Transcript for Bodies of teen suspects wanted in Canada murders found dead

We turn now to breaking developments north of the border, and the manhunt for two teenagers wanted for the deaths of three people, including an American woman and her boyfriend. After weeks of searching, Canadian authorities believe they've found the bodies of the suspects. The bodies discovered about 2,000 miles from where the victims for found. Here's ABC chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: That ka that day-wide search ended today with the discovery of what are believed to be their remains. Their alleged murder spree began in British Columbia more than three weeks and 2,000 miles from where the bodies were found. They were accused of shooting American chynna Deese and her boyfriend, and then driving to another part of British Columbia and then murdering this college professor. Those deaths sparking a massive manhunt. Surveillance cameras capturing the two at this big box store on July 21st, over 1,000 miles away. Then, a day later, residents in the remote town of Gillam, man tone ba, spotted the pair. On Friday, August 2nd, that one critical piece of evidence was found. Items directly linked to the suspects were located on the shoreline of the Nelson river. Reporter: That evidence was this damaged boat. It took only a few more days to find their bodies. Now, Canadian authorities, Tom, tell us that a coroner will determine how and when those two murder suspects died, and investigators still have to unravel the motive in these murders. Now, I spoke to the mother of one victim tonight, she said she was overwhelmed. The motive still the big question here. Matt, thank you.

