Body-cam footage shows officer firing gun at suspect through windshield

Two Anaheim officers shot a total of 76 times in a busy neighborhood full of families, killing Eliuth Nava, who was allegedly high on drugs and carrying an air pistol, police said.
1:23 | 05/09/19

