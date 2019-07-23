Body-camera footage captures deadly police shootout in Baltimore

More
Officers were confronting a suspect who'd killed a lab technician at a methadone clinic when he opened fire on them.
0:20 | 07/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body-camera footage captures deadly police shootout in Baltimore

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Officers were confronting a suspect who'd killed a lab technician at a methadone clinic when he opened fire on them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64520535","title":"Body-camera footage captures deadly police shootout in Baltimore","url":"/WNT/video/body-camera-footage-captures-deadly-police-shootout-baltimore-64520535"}