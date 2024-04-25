Body camera footage released in man's death following confrontation with police

Footage released by Ohio investigators shows officers placing their knees on the back of Frank Tyson while they were attempting to handcuff him.

April 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live