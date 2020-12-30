Boeing 737 Max takes flight for first time in US after deadly crashes

The aircraft was cleared to fly again in November after the company modified its previously flawed flight control system, which pilots didn’t know about and had caused some aircrafts to nosedive.
Transcript for Boeing 737 Max takes flight for first time in US after deadly crashes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

