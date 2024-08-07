Boeing's Starliner astronauts may have to come home on different spacecraft

NASA officials announced that the two astronauts who traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing's Starliner may need to return to Earth on a different spacecraft.

August 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live