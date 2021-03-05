Transcript for Bomb explodes near school in western Afghanistan

Overseas tonight, as U.S. Troops begin to pull out from Afghanistan, the new attack tonight. A bomb exploding near a school. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell on the ground in kabul tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the growing bloodshed in Afghanistan. A bomb exploding near a school in western Afghanistan, wounding 21. At least ten of them students as young as 7. No group said it carried out the attack, but the Taliban are active in the area. In the last two says alone, there've been almost 300 Taliban attacks in more than two dozen provinces across Afghanistan. And as America accelerates its withdrawal, these Afghan troops we met today may be the last line of defense against the advance of the militants. Afghan forces have done most of the fighting and most of the dying over the last 20 years. And now American troops are leaving, they're going to have T handle it on their own. The simple question tonight -- are they up to the task? Well, the chairman of the joint chiefs saying that Afghan forces face an uncertain future and I have to say, the mood here in kabul tonight is bleak. Ian Pannell on the ground in Afghanistan for us again tonight. Thank you, Ian.

