Boy accused of assault in NYC store video: 'I felt humiliated'

Jeremiah Harvey, 9, said he cried out in fear that he or his mother would be arrested after a woman said he'd sexually assaulted her.

Transcript for Boy accused of assault in NYC store video: 'I felt humiliated'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

