Boy accused of assault in NYC store video: 'I felt humiliated'

More
Jeremiah Harvey, 9, said he cried out in fear that he or his mother would be arrested after a woman said he'd sexually assaulted her.
1:39 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy accused of assault in NYC store video: 'I felt humiliated'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58623967,"title":"Boy accused of assault in NYC store video: 'I felt humiliated'","duration":"1:39","description":"Jeremiah Harvey, 9, said he cried out in fear that he or his mother would be arrested after a woman said he'd sexually assaulted her.","url":"/WNT/video/boy-accused-assault-nyc-store-video-felt-humiliated-58623967","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.