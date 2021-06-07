Boy killed in amusement park accident in Iowa

More
An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were hurt at Adventureland after their boat in the Raging River ride flipped over. Officials say the ride had just passed a state inspection.
0:18 | 07/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy killed in amusement park accident in Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others were hurt at Adventureland after their boat in the Raging River ride flipped over. Officials say the ride had just passed a state inspection. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78679438","title":"Boy killed in amusement park accident in Iowa","url":"/WNT/video/boy-killed-amusement-park-accident-iowa-78679438"}