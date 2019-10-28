Transcript for Boy, 6, reads football coach a letter of thanks

Finally tonight, "America strong." The 6-year-old and the letter he wrote to his coach. You can hear the coach ask, what's in here? What's in here? Reporter: 6-year-old Jayden with a surprise for his football coach, Richard nelloms. A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life. Aw, man. Reporter: A simple mug with a powerful message. A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life. Jayden is in the first grade at Charles elementary in Richmond, Indiana. And just listen to the letter he wrote to his coach. Dear coach Richard, you have been the greatest coach of my life. I love you, Richard. Reporter: And Jayden goes on. You helped me love football again. Thank you for being my favorite coach. Love, Jayden. Y'all are so sweet. Reporter: The moms watching, overcome. Aw, that was so sweet. Reporter: That young coach saying, "I held it together when Jayden was reading to me. But after I watched it, I couldn't hold back my tears. This was something that I felt so lucky to have an opportunity to do. I felt blessed with the chance to be myself and teach my players how to have fun no matter what." And tonight, Jayden's family

