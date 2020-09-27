-
Now Playing: Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas water supply after death of child
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old dies after contracting rare brain-eating
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 kills more than 204,000 in US
-
Now Playing: 90% of US adults vulnerable to COVID-19, study says
-
Now Playing: Florida lifts restrictions on restaurants, suspends fines for not wearing masks
-
Now Playing: Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year
-
Now Playing: Connecticut governor on Trump’s comments, ‘concerning’ COVID-19 uptick
-
Now Playing: Getting Latino representation in COVID-19 vaccine trials
-
Now Playing: Beauty business surviving and thriving during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: What to do if a child sneezes at school?
-
Now Playing: FDA issues warning as 'Benadryl Challenge' goes viral on social media
-
Now Playing: Trump claims White House can overrule FDA’s new guidelines
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 affects younger people
-
Now Playing: Should you keep your fingernails short to reduce COVID-19 risk?
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New plan for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Top US health experts testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Remembering those lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Epidemiologist: You’re 20 times more likely to get COVID-19 indoors