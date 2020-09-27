Transcript for Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas water supply

supply. The state governor now issuing a declaration for the entire here's ABC's elwyn Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, a disaster declaration for more than 300,000 Texans after a declaration for more than 6-year-old boy died from a brain-eating amoeba found in lake Jackson's water supply. That first head ct that they did on him did show the brain swelling. Reporter: Josiah Mcintyre first complained of a headache. Weeks later, he was dead. I'm angry and upset and sad and heartbroken. Reporter: His death sparking a weeks-long investigation concluding that Josiah contracted the deadly amoeba, often found in warm water, at a neighborhood splashpad or from a water hose. Statistically, what happened to Josiah is extremely rare. There have only been 34 cases of free living amoebic encephalitis over nine or ten year period. Reporter: Still parents warned to be careful about their kids swimming and bathing. It's not about drinking water. It's about avoiding activities where the water goes into the nose. Reporter: Tonight, lake Jackson's mayor said he doesn't know when the water will be safe. Is asking people there to be patient until this is resolved. Tom? Elwyn, thank you for that.

