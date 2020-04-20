Bus hijacking ends in police shootout

More
An armed suspect took a city bus driver and a passenger hostage, leading police on a wild chase.
1:08 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bus hijacking ends in police shootout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"An armed suspect took a city bus driver and a passenger hostage, leading police on a wild chase. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70234494","title":"Bus hijacking ends in police shootout","url":"/WNT/video/bus-hijacking-ends-police-shootout-70234494"}