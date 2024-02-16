Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA's women's all-time scoring record

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA's women's all-time points record, surpassing 3,527 points in a match Thursday night.

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live