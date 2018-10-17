Transcript for California couple accused of preying on women face new charges

And there are new developments tonight in the alleged serial rape case making national headlines. The well-known surgeon who once appeared on reality TV, walking into court late today with his girlfriend. The couple is now facing charges of drugging women together and then sexually assaulting them. And that list of victims is now growing. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: The California couple accused of preying on female victims at parties and bars making their first court appearance. Dr. Grant Robicheaux and cerissa Riley now facing new charges of kidnapping, drugging, rape and sexual assault in alleged attacks on seven women. This is a crime of a predatory nature. Reporter: The couple holding hands. Their attorneys entering pleas of not guilty. You seem, like, too perfect. Reporter: The orthopedic surgeon, who appeared on this bravo dating show, was arrested last month with his girlfriend. Since then, more women have come forward. You're still getting calls? We're still getting calls. And we expect to continue to get more. Reporter: Outside the courthouse, Riley's sister insisting the truth will come out. She's a loving and kind person. She's a Christian and she loves god. She has been nothing but a wonderful sister and niece, daughter, to our whole entire family. Reporter: The couple denying all allegations of nonconsensual sex, and tonight, they're out of bail. David? Kayna Whitworth tonight. Thank you, kayna.

