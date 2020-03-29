Transcript for California governor discusses coronavirus cases in his state

Stephanie, thank you. The spike in cases in California. L.a.'s mayor predicting this could be the week of a massive surge. Governor Gavin Newsom said 170 ventilators arrived broken in a recent shipment and saying they're reaching out to famous billionaires for help. Matt Gutman is in California. Reporter: Tonight major cities in America bracing for that onslaught of patients. In California, the number of icu patients more than doubling over the past 48 hours. The number of cases surging in the nation's most populous state past 5,000 along with the lag time in test results. Average right now of our commercial lab is seven days yesterday, average. We're seeing some as many as 12 days. That's unacceptable. Reporter: Los Angeles the epicenter with more than 1,800 case and more than 30 deaths. The mayor warning L.A. Could look like New York within days. Here in silicon valley, a herculean effort to get mothballed ventilators from the federal government's stockpile up and running. This type of activity you see behind me, every one of these technicians is actually fixing one of these faulty ventilators. The governor calling in every favor to secure protective gear. Where are you sourcing 101 million -- From all around the world. Reporter: And how are you getting them here? From all around the world. We got Richard Branson taking a 747 from Hong Kong coming into the bay area. We've got Elon Musk that was able to get 1200 ventilators for us in 72 hours from overseas. I've distributed 31.7 million n95 masks in the state. I ordered, I'm not making it up. We have on order, we wrote a check for 101 million. Reporter: At the start of the crisis, the federal stockpile only had 13 million such masks. Texas tonight reporting a dramatic spike in cases. 500 in the last 24 hours. The governor announcing major travel restrictions for anyone arriving from several cities including New York, New Orleans and Miami. And Washington, the first state to grapple with the growing number of dead, still without sufficient supplies. We have a desperate need for the testing kits. We have got to mobilize the entire manufacturing base of the United States like we did in World War II for things as simple as these testing kits. Reporter: And tonight the army brought in to convert the cavernous convention center outside seahawk stadium normally home to car shows into an overflow hospital for non-covid-19 patients. All right, Matt Gutman joins us now from Los Angeles and, Matt, I know you have an update an Louisiana but also California's governor says the state is on a war footing and reaching out to get more medical professorials to the front lines. Reporter: That's right, Tom. He's calling this a wartime mentality here. He says there are thousands of icu beds in the state but not enough doctors and nurses to tend to them so they are graduating fourth year doctors and nurses getting them into the workforce, retraining others and that sliver of good news out of Louisiana, the governor saying they're seeing a decrease in the rate of infections. Still he says the state is playing catch-up with the virus. Tom. We will take any good news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.