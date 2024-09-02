California landslides threaten homes, prompt evacuation warning

The warning applies to more than 100 homes in the oceanside Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. The utility company shut off power to many homes due to the "public safety threat."

September 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live